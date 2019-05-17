Lili Reinhart Responds To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Petition & Calls It ‘Ridiculous’

WATCH: Lili Reinhart Shows Off Her Insanely Sexy Skills On The Stripper Pole



It’s no secret that audiences haven’t been particularly pleased with the eighth and final season of “Game Of Thrones,” leading one fan to create a petition to remake the last season.

According to a Variety Instagram post on Thursday, the petition has already been signed by more than 450,000 people. By Friday morning, that number nearly doubled, and the petition now has over 800,000 digital signatures!

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart took to the comments section of the post to express her opinion about the ridiculousness of the petition.

“This is not how television works,” she wrote. “TV shows are not fan service. It’s ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists.”

Some agreed with Lili, saying that the decisions made by the “GoT” creators should be respected.

“There’s a lot of work put in, and it’s important and wonderful to respect that and celebrate what they have made,” one user commented.

“Couldn’t have said it better myself,” said another.

But, others argued that TV show creators SHOULD pay more attention to the desires of fans.

“Without the fans, these ‘artists’ wouldn’t have a platform,” a disagreeing user wrote.

“Many shows owe their repeated series, and sometimes resurrection from cancellation to the fans alone,” wrote another.

The 6th and final episode of “Game of Thrones” airs on Sunday, May 19 on HBO.

