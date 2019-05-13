The New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Documentary Trailer Shows Kit Harington Up In His Feels!

WATCH: ‘Game Of Thrones’: Daenerys Goes Full Mad Queen (Spoilers)

Our watch has almost ended (*wipes tear*), but “GOT” fans will get the chance to see all the best behind-the-scenes moments from “Game of Thrones” Season 8 in new documentary “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.”

In a new sneak peek, we witness the cast sitting down for the last table read, see the crew build the incredible set pieces, and get a soundbite from Emilia Clarke’s last scene…EVER.

“This is strange,” co-creator D.B. Weiss says in the trailer. “Here we are at our last table read. It’s like looking around and seeing your family.”

“It’s our biggest season ever,” a voice says along with clips of from the production.

“Every episode has as much in it as one feature film,” another voice says.

The two-hour documentary special was created by Jeanie Finlay, who chronicled the creation of the shows biggest season for one year on set.

READ: Aaron Rodgers Makes A Cameo In The Penultimate Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

The film plans to “reveal tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in very real studio, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland,” HBO said in a press release.

“Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it,” the press release said.

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” airs Sunday, May 26 at 9pm on HBO.

Watch the full trailer below:

