Lili Reinhart Shares Heartfelt Poem For Cole Sprouse After Breakup Rumors

It sure doesn’t look like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse really broke up…

One week after the pair both seemingly slammed split rumors, Lili took to Instagram to post a love poem for Cole on his 27th birthday.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you / Because my words were failing me,” the actress wrote, alongside a photo of the actor. “But I searched and found nothing that did you justice / All of these love poems can’t get it right / No one else’s words could ever fit / They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. – sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse.”

The 22-year-old star also hilariously trolled Cole on her Instagram Story by sharing a snap of him and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, but mostly cropping Cole out of the photo.

“Happy birthday baby” she wrote.

Multiple reports claimed the twosome had called it quits on their two-year relationship back in July. The rumors started to swirl after Lili and Cole were spotted keeping distance from each other at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Just days after the rumors made headlines, the two posted on Instagram a joint pic of them embracing, seen in their W Magazine cover story. The pair seemingly debunked split rumors with their captions.

Lili wrote, “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s–t.” Additionally, Cole shared, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids,” Lili also tweeted at the time. “And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my ass.”