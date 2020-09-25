Lily Collins and Boyfriend Charlie McDowell Are Engaged

Lily Collins is engaged!

The actress who is starring in Netflix’s romantic comedy series, “Emily In Paris” shared the happy news on Instagram writing, “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…”

Film director Charlie McDowell appeared to get down on one knee to pop the question to Lily at the base of a canyon.

Her post included a series of photos showing the newly engaged couple kissing outdoors, the proposal and another close-up shot of the stunning engagement ring.

The 31-year-old actress has been dating Charlie since the summer of 2019 and they have been totally loved-up in their social media posts.

Lily recently gushed about her love for Charlie’s 37th birthday in July, writing, “Today it’s your birthday and yet I feel like I’m the lucky one. You’re a true gift of a human @charliemcdowell. An incredible boyfriend and the best dog dad to @redforddog. You’ve opened my eyes and deepened my heart. You constantly inspire me to dream big and go outside of my comfort zone. Every day is an adventure with you and I can’t wait to explore more of the world together (when we can). I love you so much…”

Congrats to the couple!