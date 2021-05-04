Lily Collins & Her ‘Emily In Paris’ Castmates Are Filming Season 2!

Say ‘bonjour’ to season 2 of “Emily In Paris!”

The show’s star, Lily Collins, shared a video on Instagram to reveal the exciting news that the new season of the smash hit Netflix series is currently in production.

In the video, Lily and co-stars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold share how excited they are to get back to work on the series.

“…Annnd we’re back! Beyond excited to officially be back filming saison deux of @emilyinparis!! More to come. A LOT more,” Lily wrote in the caption.

“Emily In Paris” was nominated for two Golden Globes this year (Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy & Best Actress – TV Musical or Comedy), and quickly became Netflix’s most-watched comedy of 2020, reaching 58 million households within 28 days of its release.

In a press release, Lily gushed over the opportunity to return to Paris, saying, “As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way. It’s an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh.”

“Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily,” she added.

Season 2 of this series is sure to be très chic!

