Lily James & Sebastian Stan Transform Into Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee In First Hulu Series Pics

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are totally transformed!

The stars just released the first photos of themselves as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Hulu’s upcoming limited series, “Pam & Tommy.”

In Sebastian’s photo, he’s seen shirtless and sporting a sleeve of tattoos. Lily seductively bites down on one of his nipple rings as Sebastian makes a shocked face. “Love bites,” he captioned the pic.

Meanwhile, Lily looked unrecognizable as she shared a snap of herself in Pamela’s signature blonde locks, holding a hand up to the camera. She’s rocking a tiny black lace-up top and some bold dark eye makeup.

Lily captioned the shot with a quote by Pam herself, adding, “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people.”

Lily’s famous pals were quick to react to her transformation in the comments section. “Woah!! This is such a transformation! Amazing,” wrote “Guardians Of The Galaxy” star Karen Gillan. Glen Powell kept it simple, writing, “Spot. On.”

“Pam and Tommy” will dive into the story behind the release of the couple’s infamous sex tape, and also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling.