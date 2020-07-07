Lin Manuel-Miranda Is Awestruck Meeting Walter Mercado In ‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lin Manuel-Miranda is a legend in his own right, but the “Hamilton” star was nearly speechless when he met legend Walter Mercado as part of the extravagant Puerto Rican astrologer, psychic’s upcoming Netflix documentary, “Mucho Mucho Amor.”

In this exclusive clip of the film, which drops on Netflix on July 8, Lin tells Walter how much he meant to him growing up as he often watched his other-worldy daily broadcast of the horoscopes alongside his grandmother growing up in Puerto Rico. Lin tells Walter that they would sit on the couch and wait for him to put on his superhero-esque cape and then read the horoscopes, paying special attention to their own astrological signs, Sagittarius and Capricorn.

Walter, who was a beloved member of Spanish-speaking communities and an icon worldwide, soared to great heights, bringing in 120 million viewers at the peak of his career. He was a flamboyant showman with an extravagant personality and sparkling wardrobe who delivered messages of love and hope. But then one day….he disappeared!

Over a decade later award-winning documentarians Cristina Costantini (Science Fair) and Kareem Tabsch (The Last Resort) plus producer Alex Fumero (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) received unprecedented access to Walter during his post-fame seclusion and put together the stunning documentary, “Mucho Mucho Amor,” where they explore the icon’s final two years.

“Mucho Mucho Amor” begins streaming on July 8.