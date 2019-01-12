Lin-Manuel Miranda Tears Up Onstage After Reprising ‘Hamilton’ Role In Puerto Rico 

Lin-Manuel Miranda has brought “Hamilton” home.

The Tony-winning mastermind behind the groundbreaking musical got emotional during Friday night’s inaugural performance in Puerto Rico, where both of his parents were born. Lin-Manuel was photographed tearing up in the curtain call while waving a Puerto Rican flag among his castmates.

According to Twitter video from the audience, the 38-year-old had another reason to be overcome with the special moment. Lin-Manuel’s father, Luis, joined him onstage, and the two shared a heartfelt embrace along with profound words of gratitude.

“No one’s moved more mountains than him,” Lin-Manuel said of Luis.

An emotional moment at Friday’s opening night of #HamiltonPR when Lin-Manuel Miranda hugged his father, Luis, onstage: “No one moved more mountains than him.” pic.twitter.com/e80vjyGhaw — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) January 12, 2019

Opening night marked the first of a 24-show run, which will donate 100 percent of profits to the Flamboyan Arts Fund. The organization launched in a partnership with the Miranda family and the Flamboyan Foundation to boost arts and culture throughout Puerto Rico.

In addition, the production aims to bring awareness to continued relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The 2017 storm devastated the island nation and left more than $90 billion in damages.

So far, the new “Hamilton” is already a smash success.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Friday’s sold-out crowd gave an extended standing ovation mere minutes into the first act, when Lin-Manuel appeared on stage and introduced himself as the titular historic figure.

It’s the first time he’s reprised the role since leaving the original Broadway production in 2016.

