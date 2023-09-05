Linda Evangelista Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Twice In 5 Years

Linda Evangelista doesn’t hold back when it comes to her health.

The legendary supermodel revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer twice in five years, telling WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Men’s Style issue that she’s determined to maintain a positive attitude despite the recent challenges.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode,” she said in the candid cover story. “I’ve come through some horrible health issues. I’m at a place where I’m so happy celebrating my book, my life. I’m so happy to be alive. Anything that comes now is bonus.”

The 58-year-old explained that her cancer was first discovered after an annual mammogram in 2018 and she was immediately focused on going to any lengths for her recovery.

“The margins were not good, and due to other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not to have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Thinking I was good and set for life. Breast cancer was not going to kill me,” she recalled.

However, the runway queen shared that after finding a lump in 2022 she learned that her illness had returned – and with it a new level of resolve to live.

“Dig a hole in my chest. I don’t want it to look pretty. I want you to excavate. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not dying from this,” Linda recalled telling her doctor, adding, “I just went into this mode that I know how to do — just do what you’ve got to do and get through it. And that’s what I did.”

Though the icon said she has since been told her prognosis is “good,” she was ultimately underwhelmed with the update and wanted to know why it wasn’t “great.”

According to Linda, her medical team explained that she received a “horrible” score on her oncotype test, which indicates a reasonable chance that the cancer will come back again.

Though her chances for survival reportedly aren’t as solid as she’d hoped, the author remains steadfast in looking ahead with gratitude – and giving back.

Proceeds from Linda’s new book, “Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel,” will be donated to breast cancer research.