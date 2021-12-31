Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 2021 Engagement, Sends ‘Joy’ To All In Sweet Post

Lindsay Lohan is ready to ring in 2022!

The “Mean Girls” actress shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Friday where she looked back on the past 12 months and the moments that meant the most to her.

The collage of photos featured her family members plus her fiancé Bader Shammas. “Happy New Year!! 🎆❤️🎉🙏 May your new year be blessed with peace, love, happiness and good health!” Lohan shared in the caption. “Sending lots of love and prayers of joy to everyone! 🥰 #nye2021.”

Lindsay definitely has a lot to celebrate this year! Right after the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 28, the 35-year-old actress announced that she is engaged to Shammas, sharing a gallery of black and white photos where she’s smiling with her new fiancé and showing off her ring. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption.

Her mom Dina reacted to the happy news, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, “My heart is full. #engaged #newbeginnings.”

Over the holidays, Lindsay and her family celebrated Christmas on a snow-filled getaway. Lindsay’s brother, Dakota, mom Dina, and sister Aliana, all appeared in snaps on the family vacation too. Bader joined her on the family holiday as well.

Lindsay and Bader seemingly began dating back in 2020 – he first appeared in an Instagram photo with her in February 2020.

