Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘Excited’ To Share New Motherhood With Fans On ‘Paris In Love’ (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton is a proud mom of two!

On Wednesday, the “Paris in Love” star opened up to Access Hollywood about how her 10-month-old son, Phoenix, and newborn daughter, London, are already loving on each other.

“They are best friends, they love each other so much and I can tell he’s so excited to be a big brother,” she gushed. “He’s just so gentle and sweet and he’s going to be the best big brother.”

Paris Hilton Reimagines Her Iconic 21st Birthday Dress At ‘House Of Y2K’ Event View Gallery

Along with savoring her “mom era” with her husband, Carter Reum, the “Paris: The Memoir” author also revealed she has been reconnecting with her pal and fellow new mom, Lindsay Lohan, over their little bundles of joy. Lindsay welcomed her son, Luai, with husband, Bader Shammas, in July.

“She’s going to be coming into L.A. soon and we’re going to get together with the babies, so it’ll be good to reconnect with her,” Paris told Access.

With the second season of her hit Peacock show, “Paris In Love,” out now, the 42-year-old also shared that she has been taking a walk down memory lane with Nicole Richie amid the 20th anniversary of their reality show “The Simple Life.”

“Nicole and I have been hanging out and just watching it and just laughing ’til we cry. It’s so hilarious,” she said. “I’m really proud of it and excited for some surprises soon.”

Paris also told Access she will be having a girls’ night with Britney Spears soon.

“Paris In Love” Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock.