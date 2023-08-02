Lindsay Lohan Glows In First Postpartum Selfie After Giving Birth To Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan is keeping it real about new mom life!

The “Mean Girls” star glowed in her first selfie since giving birth to baby boy Luai last month. Lindsay shared the snap with Instagram followers on Wednesday and shared an empowering message about how she’s adjusting to her new life chapter.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!” she wrote in her caption.

Fans loved seeing the 36-year-old looking so healthy and happy and were delighted when she also dropped a winking reference to her classic film.

“My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom,” she added.

Lindsay also rocked a baby blue tank and fresh-faced complexion in the pic, and commenters raved over her

“You’ve never looked more beautiful,” Jonathan Bennett, who co-starred in “Mean Girls” as Lindsay’s love interest, chimed in.

Lindsay and husband Bader Shammas welcomed their son in Dubai last month. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to multiple outlets, sharing that the couple gave their bundle of joy an Arabic name which means “shield” or “protector.”

“The family is over the moon in love,” Lindsay’s rep shared with People.

Luai’s arrival comes just days after Lindsay shared a peek at his nursery on Instagram, revealing that she co-designed the space with a beach theme in mind.

Lindsay and Bader announced they were expecting in a joint Instagram post in March, posting an image of a baby onesie with the phrase “coming soon” printed on the front and revealing in their caption at the time that they were “blessed and excited.”