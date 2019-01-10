Lindsay Lohan literally grew up in the spotlight with fan- favorite roles in “The Parent Trap” and “Mean Girls,” but after taking a respite from the bright lights of Hollywood, Lindsay has had a lot of time to reflect on some of her more trying moments in the public sphere.

On Thursday’s Access Live, Lindsay, now 32, got candid about the turning point in her career and life — a conversation with Oprah — that prompted her to think about things differently.

“We tend to surround ourselves — when we’re young and growing up in the spotlight — especially when I was kind of living out my college years for everyone to see, surrounding ourselves with a lot of people that aren’t necessarily there for the right reasons. I had to kind of weed out a lot of people and just look inside more than outside, Lindsay shared on Access Live on Thursday.

And after she weeded people out and made a move to Greece to open up her own night club and beach club, Lindsay said she’s officially in charge of her direction. Starting with the fact that she has a new reality show, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.”

“Well, because it’s not that I’m throwing myself in front of the cameras. It’s more that I’m directing these other people and I’m a part of it so I have control of it, which is very different for me,” Lindsay shared.

And what’s more? She’s not ruling out an official return to acting. She’s optioned the film “The Honeymoon” and joked that she knows fans want to see a “Mean Girls” sequel.

“I’m not the writer,” Lindsay laughed after getting asked if she’d do a sequel. “I have kept in touch [with Tina Fey], but she’s really busy.”

Lindsay also revealed that she’s happier than ever with her life. For more of Lindsay’s interview, check it out in the videos above!

And tune into “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” on MTV Tuesdays at 8/7 central.

http://www.mtv.com/shows/lindsay-lohans-beach-club