Lindsay Lohan Reveals She’s Coming Back To America And Will ‘Start Filming Again Soon’

Lindsay Lohan has big plans for the new decade. Not only did she tease that she’s coming back to America but she’ll also be filming a new project soon.

The 33-year-old revealed in a satellite interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage that she had some resolutions for 2020, “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lindsay joined the hosts from Oman wearing an off the shoulder white top and appeared to be in good spirits from the interview. She’s been living in Australia while being a judge on “The Masked Singer” and has been working on her music.

When Andy Cohen asked about her upcoming song, “Xanax” which she released in September on Instagram, she excitedly said, “Andy, you’re getting it after the New Year.”

Lindsay film comeback appears to be in “Among The Shadows” which is expected to be released on March 5, 2020. It’ll be her first movie since “The Canyons” in 2013.



She’s not just coming back to America for her career, the “Mean Girls” star also expressed missing her family, “I miss New York, I miss my mom, my dad, my brothers, I miss my family and I miss you guys too,” Lindsay said.

We’re excited to see what will be next for her!