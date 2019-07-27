Lindsay Lohan Seductively Poses Topless While Kneeling On Bed

Lindsay Lohan is once again striking a pose for the ‘gram.

The 33-year-old actress shared a sexy nearly topless snap of herself, kneeling on a bed with her sequin dress unzipped, putting her tattoo on full display. She captioned the Instagram post, “my POSE,” however Lindsay seemingly doesn’t care what people think about her sultry snap because she turned off the comments section.

Lindsay isn’t shy about posting revealing pics. A few days earlier, she shared another photo of her topless but this time she was fully adorned with accessories, including sunglasses, rings and a necklace.

For her birthday in early July, Lindsay shared a snap of herself completely nude with mirror selfie complete with a bow and cake emoji.

The new judge of the Australian edition of “The Masked Singer” appears to be spending her days down under and posted a video on Instagram of her Australian accent.

