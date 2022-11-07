Lindsay Lohan Told Husband Bader Shammas That They Were Going To Marry On Day 2 Of Talking (EXCLUSIVE)

Lindsay Lohan is just out here loving life!

While chatting with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about her new Netflix flick “Falling for Christmas,” the star gushed about making her acting return.

“I think just in terms of not being on set and not making a movie in nearly a decade, it felt like starting fresh again,” the 36-year-old shared, noting that she felt like she never took a break from acting the moment she stepped back on set.

Adding, “I’m living a great life. I’m just living really happy and content and just grateful with how everything is falling into place … I feel really blessed and super focused on wanting to make some great movies.”

Aside from Lindsay’s highly-anticipated movie return, the star is also busy planning a wedding to husband Bader Shammas.

The two, who live together in Dubai, announced their engagement in November 2021 and confirmed in July that they had secretly tied the knot.

And Lindsay knew pretty early on that Bader was the one, telling Access Hollywood, “It was the second day that we were talking and I said to him, I said, ‘I feel like I’m going to marry you.'”

The “Mean Girls” star joked that she may have scared him “in that moment,” but it’s clear her intuition was right!

“I just knew … he has such a stillness and a calm to him. He’s just such a wise man, you know, he’s just so quietly cool,” the star added about her love.

“The Parent Trap” actress told Access Hollywood that their wedding planning it all about “finding the right time” since their families are on different continents.

Lindsay also revealed that her younger sister, Aliana Lohan, will likely be her maid of honor.

You can catch Lindsay and co-star Chord Overstreet in their new holiday film, “Falling for Christmas,” which debuts on Netflix Nov. 10.