Lindsay Lohan Stars & Sings In ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Music Video 18 Years After ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan is getting into the Christmas spirit!

The actress has recreated a version of “Jingle Bell Rock” 18 years since she performed the hit holiday classic in the 2004’s “Mean Girls.” Netflix also dropped a lyric music video starring Lindsay with clips from her new Christmas flick “Falling For Christmas.”

Lindsay first performed the song with her “Mean Girls” costars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert during the winter talent show in the iconic film.

In 36-year-old’s first movie in three years she stars as Sierra Belmont who is a young and newly engaged heiress who gets into a skiing accident and loses her memory. She ends up being cared for by an attractive lodge owner and his daughter.



Starring alongside her in the film are Chord Overstreet, Lindsay’s sister Aliana Lohan, Jack Wagner and Blythe Howard.

“Falling For Christmas” will be available on Netflix on November 10.