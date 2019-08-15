Lindsie Chrisley’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Her Father Todd Denies Extortion Over Alleged Sex Tape (EXCLUSIVE)

The Chrisley family drama continues.

Following his indictment for tax evasion, Todd Chrisley is now speaking out against accusations that he attempted to extort his oldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, over an alleged sex tape and alleged past affairs with who Todd claims are Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

TMZ reports Lindsie filed a police report in July claiming her father and brother Chase Chrisley were harassing her and threatening to release the alleged footage if she didn’t lie about a certain “incident.” Sources close to Lindsie told the outlet that the “incident” refers to Todd’s alleged tax evasion.

However, the “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch denied the allegations in a statement to Access Hollywood. “It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd wrote.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

In response, Lindsie’s lawyer, Musa Ghanayem, told Access Hollywood exclusively that he’s “not surprised if Todd would say anything that could mitigate, discredit, intimidate, harass or influence a witness, even as brazenly as in public.”

Ghanayem added, “I’m not even going to justify Todd’s response with a response. At this point, the way I see it, there is a person charged with a federal indictment in the Northern District of Georgia with 12 felony counts and the first thing he puts out is a [statement] about his daughter. My goal is to make sure that I protect Lindsie from the threats and attacks that she’s constantly getting… I’m not focused on the salacious nonsense that they want me to focus on when I need to focus on a just resolution and protection of my client.”

Murray has also responded to Todd’s claims in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“Lindsie and I have been friends for years,” the “Bachelorette” alum said. “I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Access has also reached out to Robby Hayes for comment.

The latest development comes after Todd and wife Julie Chrisley pleaded not guilty in court on Aug. 14 to federal charges of tax evasion, conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud. The couple is facing up to 30 years in prison after being accused of “fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans and actively evading paying federal taxes,” according to documents obtained by Access. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also charged with tax-related offenses.

Prior to the 12-count indictment, Todd released a lengthy statement on Instagram, maintaining that he and his wife had committed no wrongdoing. “I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” he wrote.

He added, “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it. We know that if and when this goes to court, the truth will prevail and the charges against will be exposed for the outrageous lies they are.”

Lindsie has been estranged from her father and stepmother for nearly two years. In a statement via her lawyer on Aug. 14, she denied any involvement in the financial charges brought against her parents. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue. She was not the source of this information,” it read.

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself.”

