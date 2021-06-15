Lisa Banes, ‘Gone Girl’ Actress Dead at 65 After Hit-And-Run Scooter Accident

Actress Lisa Banes has passed away at 65 after a hit-and-run accident in New York City.

“We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends,” Her family confirmed the sad news in a statement to NBC News. “We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

The actress who appeared in “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” suffered a traumatic brain injury and never recovered after June 4th incident.

Police say that she was struck by a vehicle on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and was transported to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s hospital in critical condition. The NYPD Highway District’s Collison Investigation found that she was walking with the pedestrian signal in her favor when a scooter passed the red traffic signal, struck her and fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and there haven’t been any arrests made.

The late actress starred with Tom Cruise in the 1988 romantic dramedy “Cocktail” and appeared in the TV mini-series “Hemingway.” Her most notable role was playing Rosamund Pike’s mother in “Gone Girl” and she recently appeared in the horror series “Them.”



