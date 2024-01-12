Lisa Marie Presley Honored By Riley Keough & Priscilla Presley 1 Year After Sudden Death  

Lisa Marie Presley’s loved ones are keeping her memory close on a bittersweet milestone.

The late singer’s daughter, Riley Keough, and mother, Priscilla Presley, marked the one-year anniversary of her sudden death with touching social media tributes.

Priscilla noted the difficult emotions she felt while commemorating what she called a “very solemn day,” and how she believes Lisa Marie has reunited with dad Elvis Presley.

Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom ♥️ — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 12, 2024

For her part, Riley posted a heartfelt throwback photo of her and Lisa Marie on Instagram and left a simple red heart emoji in her caption.

The “Daisy Jones & The Six” star recently confirmed that she’s collaborated with publisher Random House to help finish her mother’s upcoming autobiography, which is due out in October and being billed as “the most intimate look at the Presley family to date.”

Lisa Marie passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, just days after she supported Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” film and star Austin Butler at that year’s Golden Globes. She was 54.

A coroner’s report later determined her cause of death to be complications from a small bowel obstruction.

In addition to Riley and Priscilla, she is survived by her ex-husbands Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood, the latter of whom she also shares 15-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at age 27.