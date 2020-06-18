Lisa Rinna Bares All In Nude Photos And Her Daughters Delilah Belle & Amelia Gray Share Shocked Reactions!

Lisa Rinna is baring it all!

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star went au naturel – save for a sleek pair of Christian Cowan x Le Specs sunglasses – for an eye-popping campaign for the fashion brands. In the futuristic snapshots, which were taken by photographer Greg Swales, the 56-year-old showed off her impressively toned physique as she posed against a gray backdrop.

Lisa debuted six shots from the campaign on Instagram, which left everyone – including her own daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin – utterly astonished.

“WAIT WHAT,” “WHEN DID YOU DO THIS,” Amelia wrote in back-to-back, all-caps comments, clearly surprised by her mom’s revealing display.

She then added, “YOU ARE HOT.”

“Mom when tf did you do this,” Delilah echoed her sister in a shocked comment of her own.

While Lisa’s daughters may not have gotten a heads up on the nude shoot, her husband seemed to be in the know – and proud!

“Yup! She’s my girl! MY GIRL!!” Harry Hamlin commented on the photos, adding two red heart emojis.

Lisa’s photoshoot also stunned many of her fellow stars.

“These are insane,” January Jones gushed.

“Damn woman your body does not make sense how the hell do you do it,” Andie MacDowell wrote. “I work out every day but I do not look like this honey sense.”

Kelly Ripa, meanwhile, wrote “HOT,” substituting the “o” for a fire emoji.

Andy Cohen even chimed in, quipping, “I’ll have what you’re having….”

Chrissy Teigen also left a funny reply for Lisa, joking about her total lack of clothes.

“Honored u chose me to style wardrobe!!” she teased.