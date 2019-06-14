Little Mix Drops Music Video For Bop ‘Bounce Back’ & We Are Living For It

Little Mix is here with yet another iconic bop.

The girl group released a new music video for their single “Bounce Back,” and it’s so fun!

With colorful visuals, multiple costume changes and their signature fierce choreography, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock bring their A-game to the video.

The music video was produced by Stargate, who has worked with Rihanna, Beyoncé and Katy Perry, according to press release.

It also features a sample from Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life,” which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer, per the press release.

Fans were obsessed with the music video and sounded off in the comments section.

“Director: How many looks do you want? Little mix: yes,” one person wrote.

“Producer: Color or ICONIC? LITTLE MIX:YES!” another person added.

“Little mix: kweens Wig: snatched Hotel: trivago” a third person wrote.

Before “Bounce Back’s” release, the ladies of Little Mix have been teasing fans with sneak peeks form the video.

“Dollton Abbey,” Jade wrote next to a photo of the band in some of their costumes.

Jesy Nelson shared a snap of her in a Cheetah print outfit, smizing to the camera.

“Mixers: YOU AINT MY MUVAAA! Me: YES I AMMMMM,” she captioned the snap.

“Bounce Back” is available online now.

— Stephanie Swaim