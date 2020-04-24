‘Little People, Big World’: Are Matt Roloff & Caryn Invited To Amy Roloff’s Wedding?

The Roloffs are having some fun in the sun!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday, April 28th’s episode, the Roloffs attend a family BBQ, which wasn’t without its fair share of familial drama.

First off, Zach Roloff is having some troubles at the grill, as it’s revealed he’s never actually used one before. His wife Tori tries to lend a helping hand, but ends up getting the grill a little too hot!

Then things get a little awkward with Matt Roloff and his lady Caryn Chandler talk with Amy Roloff about her engagement to Chris Marek, offering their congratulations to her, but Amy had an interesting reaction after hugging Caryn.

“I’ll be sure to not invited you to the wedding,” she said with a playful grin.

Matt then says in a confessional, “I guess Amy watched the episode saw where Caryn says, ‘I don’t wanna get invited to the wedding.’”

Caryn admits she’s “super happy” for the duo but not sure she would want to attend.

“Super happy for them, whether I would want to go or not or they even want me, I don’t know. Time will tell,” she says.

Matt then adds, “We don’t get the invite, but if we do I’ll be sure to go and I’ll try to convince (Caryn) to go.”

If you don’t remember the family’s history, here’s some background.

Matt and Amy were married for 27 years and share four children together, they ended up finalizing their divorce in 2016.

Amy previously alleged that Matt and Caryn, a longtime employee of Roloff Farms, were more than friends before their divorce, in her book “A Little Me.”

“Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well. What, if anything, was going on?” Amy wrote.

“Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated,” she continued.

While Matt hasn’t directly addressed the allegations, he did previously react to a fan who commented on social media, “This lady was dating Matt when he was still married to Amy and she’s there for the money.”

Matt responded saying, “You couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“Little People, Big World” airs on Tuesdays at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

— Stephanie Swaim