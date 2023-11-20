‘Little People Big World’s’ Jeremy Roloff & Audrey Roloff Expecting Baby No. 4: ‘Secret’s Out’

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff are ready to be a family of six! The “Little People Big World” alums are expecting their fourth child.

Jeremy, 33, and Audrey, 32, confirmed the happy news in a sweet Instagram video on Monday and enlisted the help of their three younger children to deliver the announcement.

In the clip, Audrey whispers into Jeremy’s ear before he twirls her around and starts a game of telephone with the kids as they each share the secret with one another. The crew’s youngest, Radley, 2, is the last to get word and completes the sweet vid by shouting, “Big brother!”



Audrey also cradled her growing bump as she, Jeremy and the kids continued celebrating.

The proud parents shared their excitement in a joint caption as fans flocked to the comment section with congratulations.

“Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!🤰🏼We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!” they wrote alongside a smiley face emoji.

In addition to Radley, the former TLC stars are mom and dad to daughter Ember, 6, and son Bode, 3. Jeremy and Audrey announced their decision to exit the Roloffs’ reality series in 2018 after more than 300 episodes and have continued to update fans on their ventures, from life in their Oregon farmhouse to relaunching their “These Are the Days” podcast in September.