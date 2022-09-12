Lizzo Gets Emotional In 2022 Emmys Speech: ‘When I was a Little Girl, All I Wanted To See Was Me In The Media’

Lizzo can now add an Emmy to her list of accolades.

The three-time Grammy winner has won the award for Outstanding Competition Program at the 2022 Emmy Awards for her show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”.

As she took the stage, Lizzo quickly became emotional: “I want to say thank you to the Emmys and the Emmy voters, first of all I’m very emotional. And the trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me.”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” followed thirteen plus-size women who competed to become dancers for the singer, and Lizzo made sure to credit them in her speech.

“The stories that they [the dancers] shared they’re not that unique. They just don’t get the platform telling stories. Let’s just tell more stories,” she said. “One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girl!”

Lizzo knows what winning this award means for other women out there, because she knows what it means for the little girl that she was: “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, you’re going to see that person but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.”