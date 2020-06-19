‘Lord Of The Rings’ Star Sir Ian Holm Dies At 88 After Battling Parkinson’s

Beloved “Lord Of The Rings” star Sir Ian Holm has passed away at 88 years old following a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. The actor was well-known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in the hit fantasy series’ original trilogy, and later reprised his role for the “Hobbit” series.

Sir Ian’s agent confirmed the news of his passing in a statement, saying he died while surrounded by friends and family.

“He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and career. His illness was Parkinson’s related,” the statement reads per The Guardian. “He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike. His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

WATCH MORE: Prince Harry Opens Up About Princess Diana’s Death To Help Terror Attack Survivor

The actor leaves behind his wife Sophie de Stempe and five children from previous marriages.

Even as he grew more ill, the 88-year-old reportedly kept his sense of humor. After he was unable to attend a virtual Zoom reunion in honor of the “LOTR” series, the actor issued this hilarious apology.

“I am sorry to not see you in person, I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places, I am in lockdown in my hobbit home, or holm,” he told his fans.

Holm was known beyond his work in “Lord Of The Rings” for portraying Father Vito Cornelius in “The Fifth Element,” android Ash in “Alien,” and running coach Sam Mussabini in “Chariots Of Fire.”

Stars from across the entertainment industry have taken to social media to honor the memory of the late actor. Here are how some celebrities are remembering Sir Ian Holm.

The great Ian Holm is dead. Wonderful actor and it’s so sad to see him go. Farewell, you did great work Sir –

Lord Of The Rings and Chariots Of Fire star Sir Ian Holm dieshttps://t.co/CsxtqV4M4J pic.twitter.com/BiM4PV6lTf — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) June 19, 2020

RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying. Thanks for Bilbo, Napoleon (twice), Sweet Hereafter, Big Night, Brazil and, of course the iconic Ash. "I can't lie to you about your chances, but… you have my sympathies." pic.twitter.com/tO9tcydVUK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 19, 2020

“All performances are different” – Ian Holm Sad sad loss RIP pic.twitter.com/ktkyIS0rzR — Richard Wisker (@RichardWisker4) June 19, 2020

Rest in pieces Ash, thanks Sir Ian Holm for the great characters and memories. pic.twitter.com/X3Locow6xq — Pascal Blanché 🌎🍁 (@pascalblanche) June 19, 2020