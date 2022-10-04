Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Blake Shelton, LeAnn Rimes and More Celebrities Remember Late Country Icon

Country music has lost a legend.

Loretta Lynn, a Kentucky coal miner’s daughter that ultimately became a country music icon, has died at the age of 90.

The beloved singer-songwriter’s family announced that she passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Loretta was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Her father, was a coal miner, which inspired her 1969 classic hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Over the course of her 60-year career, she garnered 51 top 10 hits, sold over 45 million albums worldwide, won a handful of Grammy awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Celebrities and country music singers from Blake Shelton, LeAnn Rimes and more are sharing their memories and paying tribute to the late icon.

