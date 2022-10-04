Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Blake Shelton, LeAnn Rimes and More Celebrities Remember Late Country Icon

Country music has lost a legend.

Loretta Lynn, a Kentucky coal miner’s daughter that ultimately became a country music icon, has died at the age of 90.

The beloved singer-songwriter’s family announced that she passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Loretta was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Her father, was a coal miner, which inspired her 1969 classic hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Over the course of her 60-year career, she garnered 51 top 10 hits, sold over 45 million albums worldwide, won a handful of Grammy awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Celebrities and country music singers from Blake Shelton, LeAnn Rimes and more are sharing their memories and paying tribute to the late icon.

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

She was an inspiration.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqy — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 4, 2022

Loretta. 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 4, 2022

My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel. pic.twitter.com/X5IqiD63an — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 4, 2022

The great Loretta Lynn has passed away today. Our thoughts are with her and her family. The country music legend was born on April 14, 1932. She was 90 years old. Here is a picture of Roy Orbison and Loretta Lynn. pic.twitter.com/O8J6aTzJpP — Roy Orbison (@ROYORBISON) October 4, 2022

I am glad she was able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did. We will miss her.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ https://t.co/afA7ppzNiH — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 4, 2022