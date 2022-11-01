Lori Harvey Recreates Beyoncé’s Most Iconic Music Video Looks For Halloween

Lori Harvey has the Beyhive buzzing!

The model and entrepreneur recreated not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks from the early 2000s for Halloween 2022.

Fans had to double take on Saturday when Lori took to Instagram to share her first costume. In an off the shoulder black dress and blonde wig complete with bangs, Lori looked the spitting image of the superstar in her 2009 music video for hit song, “Me, Myself, and I”.

Captioning the post, “All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outtttt,” Lori included side by side clips of herself recreating Beyoncé’s dramatic hair flip in the original music video.

Lori did not stop with just one look, though. Soon after, she shared even more content dedicated to Queen Bey.

Lori also recreated another fabulous look from the same music video, this time donning a low bun and plunging green-and-white cutout dress identical to Beyoncé’s original. Once again, the post included a nod to the music video itself, this time with Lori nailing Beyoncé’s backwards strut.

After splitting from Michael B. Jordan earlier this year after a year of dating, perhaps using this iconic breakup song in particular was Lori’s subtle way of speaking to the situation.

Then just when fans thought it couldn’t get any better, Lori shared two more of the “Break My Soul” singer’s classic looks.

This time, the 25-year-old went back to 2005’s “Check On It” music video, wearing two different all-pink ensembles, each with their own hairstyle. Once again, the model shared side by side perfect, executions of some of the music video’s best moments.

Lori’s comments were flooded with fire emojis and adoring comments from Beyoncé fans and other celebrities alike, including Kylie Jenner, Sza, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, and more.