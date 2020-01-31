Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Selling Their Mansion For $28M Amid College Admissions Scandal (Reports)

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have reportedly put their Los Angeles mansion on the market.

The couple, who are in this midst of the college admissions scandal, have listed their 12,000-square-foot Bel-Air estate for $28,650,000, according to TMZ.

Sources told the publication that selling their home has nothing to do with the couple’s upcoming trial or the college admissions scandal, but that Giannulli reportedly has a passion for flipping homes and that they frequently move every couple of years.

The couple reportedly bought the six-bedroom and nine-bathroom home in 2015 for about $13 million.

The potential sale of their home comes just weeks after the U.S. Attorney’s Office released hundreds of new documents that revealed new information about the admissions scandal and the couple’s involvement.

Loughlin’s husband allegedly turned down a University of Southern California’s administrator’s offer to help “flag” his daughter Isabella’s application and then allegedly joked about it with his wife, according to a newly released email which was obtained by Access Hollywood.

USC issued a statement to NBC News saying, “What was being offered to the Giannulli’s was neither special nor unique. Tours, classroom visits and meetings are routinely offered. The primary purpose of a flag is to be able to track the outcome of the admission review process. It is not a substitute for otherwise being qualified for admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella as recruits on the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport.

Just last week Loughlin waived her court appearance and entered a not guilty plea in a court filing submitted by her attorney for the latest set of charges in the college admissions cheating scandal, according to the Boston Globe.

The couple have pleaded not guilty to charges of mail fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

