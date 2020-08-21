Lori Loughlin Cries When Sentenced To 2 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is headed to prison.

The former “Full House” star was sentenced to two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, Access Hollywood confirmed on Friday. In addition, the actress must pay a $150,000 fine, complete 100 hours of community service and be under two years’ supervised release.

Loughlin appeared for the virtual hearing alongside her defense attorney, Sean Berkowitz, and wore a cream blouse with her hair down tucked behind her ears and a simple necklace with minimal makeup.

The star expressed gratitude for being allowed to address the court and express her remorse, before getting emotional and shedding tears when stating she was ready to “face the consequences and make amends.”

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

The latest development for the 56-year-old’s legal saga comes just hours after her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, received a five-month sentence and orders to pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.

In May, the couple each pleaded guilty to respective conspiracy and fraud charges related to allegations they paid $500,000 to have their daughters Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, despite neither girl having ever participated in the sport. Bella and Olivia have not been charged with any crimes.

When accepting Giannulli’s plea deal, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said the sentence “is sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances,” and chided the fashion mogul.

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family. you have no excuse for your crime and that makes it all the more blameworthy,” Gorton said.

Loughlin and Giannulli were both ordered to surrender no later than Nov. 19.

— Erin Biglow