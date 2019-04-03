Lori Loughlin Goes Out Of Her Way To Be Friendly & Bubbly In Boston Court Appearance

Lori Loughlin appeared in a Boston courtroom on Wednesday morning to face charges for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, and NBC News’ courtroom reporter revealed that Lori was bubbly and friendly during her appearance.

In a totally unprecedented move, the “Fuller House” star walked right up to the defense table and “went out of her way to be friendly and cheerful as shook hands with each of the prosecutors.”

This move is something that no other defendant or lawyer did. Lori also broke tradition and sat right next to U.S. Attorney’s office prosecutor Eric Rosen instead of sitting between her lawyers, another move that set her apart.

The 10-month investigation alleges that Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500K to fake that their daughters were recruited athletes to the University of Southern California crew team to improve their chances of being accepted to USC, where they are both currently enrolled.

For her courtroom appearance, Loughlin donned a tan suit and a white blouse and belt. She wore her hair down and straight and also added a pair of glasses to her look.

The preliminary hearing comes after Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in a scheme that investigators have called “Operation Varsity Blues.”

