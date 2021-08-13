Olivia Jade Confirms That She’s Single After Splitting With Boyfriend Jackson Guthy

Olivia Jade has apparently ended her relationship once again with boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, confirmed the news on her Instagram story on Thursday when a fan asked her, “Are you single?”

To which she responded writing, “I am indeed,” over a selfie photo.



Olivia and Jackson first broke up in 2019 over fallout from the nationwide scandal when her parents were charged by prosecutors for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California under false pretenses that they were on the school’s rowing team.

Just months later in August 2019, the YouTuber vlogger and her love appeared to have rekindled her romance with Jackson. The model shared a black-and-white photo at the time of the pair to declare his love for Olivia, it has since been deleted.

“Lil monkey 💕I love you,” The 23-year-old singer captioned the pic featuring the couple locking lips in front of a mirror.

Olivia never commented on her rekindled relationship, but her older sister Bella made her approval known at the time, writing, “My sweets.”

In December 2020, Lori was released from prison after spending two months behind bars and in April, Mossimo was released three weeks ahead of his five-month sentence to serve the remaining time at a halfway house.

