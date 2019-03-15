Lori Loughlin’s ‘Garage Sale Mystery’ Co-Star Is ‘Bereft’ Following Show’s Cancellation

Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark colleagues are reacting to the aftermath of her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress’ long-running series, “Garage Sale Mystery,” was canceled this week amid the accusations that Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli participated in a widespread bribery scheme to get their daughters admitted to USC.

Sarah Strange, who had co-starred on the show since 2013, took to Instagram to share her shock and sadness over the sudden goodbye.

“Our show was canceled today and I am bereft,” she wrote, captioning a black-and-white throwback photo of herself on set for the very first episode.

Strange also thanked the cast and crew for the time they worked together, but did not mention Loughlin or the allegations against her. She went on to apologize to devoted viewers who were likely caught off guard by the recent developments.

“And to our fans who follow me who are hurting and in shock, I am so, so sorry. Thank you for watching. Thank you for being so lovely. It was a pleasure to make these movies for you for the last 6 years. I’m holding you tight,” Strange concluded, adding three broken heart emoji.

Hallmark announced on Thursday that it had cut ties with Loughlin, telling Access in a statement that it was “saddened” over the claims implicating Loughlin and dozens of others in a federal indictment on Tuesday.

“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin,” the statement read, adding that development has stopped for all productions involving Loughlin that air on Crown Media networks.

A Hallmark rep further confirmed to Access on Thursday that “completed work” would also be removed.

Federal prosecutors allege that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to have their two daughters be designated as recruits for the USC crew team, despite the girls having never rowed competitively. Loughlin’s rep had no comment when contacted by Access.

The spouses were released from federal custody earlier this week after each posting $1 million bond. Loughlin was in Vancouver filming when federal agents arrived at her Los Angeles home to arrest her. She surrendered to authorities upon her return to the U.S.

A judge had initially permitted that she be able to continue traveling to Canada for work purposes, but ruled that she must turn over her passport by December 2019.

Prior to the bombshell charges, Loughlin received a heartfelt note of praise from a member of her Hallmark family. Last week, “Garage Sale Mystery” co-star Kevin O’Grady dedicated his International Women’s Day post to her.

To the large group of strong, competent, beautiful women in my life, I am very grateful. @LoriLoughlin being one of them. She's had my back since day one, I owe a lot to this gal! To all the important women in my life–a big shout out today! #internationalwomensday #powerfulwomen pic.twitter.com/H0HxMCX4sk — Kevin O'Grady (@KevinOactor) March 8, 2019

“To the large group of strong, competent, beautiful women in my life, I am very grateful. @LoriLoughlin being one of them. She’s had my back since day one, I owe a lot to this gal!” he tweeted alongside a photo of him and Lori going over their scripts on set. “To all the important women in my life–a big shout out today!”

As of Friday, the tweet remained live.

