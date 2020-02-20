Lori Vallow, Mother Of Missing Idaho Children, Arrested In Hawaii On $5M Bail

An arrest has been made in the disappearance of two Idaho children.

Lori Vallow, the mother of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, was arrested on Feb. 20 in connection to Rexburg, Idaho, law enforcement’s investigation into her kids’ disappearance, the Kaua’i Police Department and Madison County Prosecuting Attorney each announced in separate statements.

The 46-year-old was taken into custody by Princeville, Hawaii, authorities while on a trip to the island of Kaua’i with her husband Chad Daybell, who has not been arrested.

Kaua’i police say Vallow is being held on $5 million bail on a warrant from Madison County, Idaho, and has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children. She also received three misdemeanor charges: restricting and obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

“The complaint filed by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office in Rexburg, Idaho, alleges that Vallow abandoned her two minor children, delayed law enforcement’s attempts to locate her children, and encouraged another individual to delay law enforcement’s attempts to locate her children,” a press release from Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob H. Wood read in part. “Additionally, the state alleges that Vallow disobeyed a court order to physically producer her children to authorities in Idaho.”

Vallow has yet to make a plea for the charges against her.

–Kaua‘i police arrest Lori Vallow on $5 million warrant from Idaho– pic.twitter.com/n2ghadtfal — Kaua'i Police Department (@kauaipd) February 21, 2020

Rexburg police’s search for Tylee and J.J. began last November when officers tried to conduct a welfare check on J.J. In a December press release, RPD Chief Shane Turman said Vallow had “completely refused to assist” their investigation and was no longer in the state of Idaho.

“It is astonishing that rather than work with law enforcement to help us locate her own children, Lori Vallow has chosen instead to leave the state with her new husband,” he wrote in part.

Vallow had been ordered by a Madison County court to produce her kids before authorities by Jan. 30 but allegedly failed to do so.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC News that there is no indication that Tylee and J.J. were in Kaua’i.

As the search for Tylee and J.J. continues, their disappearance has received national media attention. “Dateline” is among the programs closely following the case; as documented in a Feb. 14 episode, their news team tracked down Vallow and Daybell at their Kaua’i hotel. They waited outside the building for nine hours before they spotted the pair walking out of the front lobby.

“When they came out, it was clear they weren’t going to the airport, they were going to the beach,” “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison recently told Access Hollywood of the encounter, which was caught on camera. “They had a beach bag with them and they were surprised to see us. … We followed them for a little longer than we normally would. If somebody’s not going to talk, we’re not going to badger them for the rest of the day. In fact, we saw them later on that day again and once again said, ‘You know, we want to talk to you.’ But there was no go.”