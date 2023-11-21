‘Love Is Blind’s’ Bliss Expecting First Baby with Husband Zack: ‘Greatest Blessing’

“Love Is Blind’s” Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski is pregnant!

The reality star and her husband, Zack Goytowski, are having their first baby together.

The couple confirmed the exciting news with People on Tuesday.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing. Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing,” ” Bliss told the outlet. “I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

Bliss and Zack, who met and got married on season 4 of the hit show, are set to welcome their first child in spring 2024. “The greatest blessing and best adventure yet,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Netflix star found out she was pregnant a few months ago after taking a test while her husband was still asleep one morning, she explained.

“I was actually leaving for a trip and so I needed to tell Zack that day,” she continued to People. “I had wanted to do this big thing and make this big surprise out of it and buy all this stuff that said ‘Daddy’, but I didn’t have time to do all of that. So I bought a cake and I put ‘I Love You Dad’ on it. It was a really sweet moment and he was confused at first.”

Bliss later shared the sweet moment on YouTube and said Zack was speechless.