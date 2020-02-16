‘Love Island’ New Episode Will Include Tribute To Late Former Host Caroline Flack

ITV2 made the announcement that an upcoming episode of “Love Island” will include a tribute to the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

The network made the announcement on Twitter, also noting that Sunday night’s episode would not air.”

“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection, ” the post begins. “All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.”

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the ‘Love Island’ production team and given how close we still are to Caroline’s tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s ‘Love Island’ out of respect for Caroline’s family,” the post continues.

“‘Love Island’ will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts,” the post concludes.

News broke on Feb. 15, 2020 that the former “Love Island” host had died at the age of 40.

A family statement was issued to the UK Press Association that reads, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Caroline stepped down from the hosting “Love Island” in December 2019 after she faced assault charges for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, per the BBC.

She plead not guilty to the charges, per multiple reports. A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police previously told People that “the man was not seriously injured.”

She was set to face trial on March 4, 2020, per People.

— Stephanie Swaim