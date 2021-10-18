Luke Bryan Hosting the 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Bryan is taking on a new gig!

The country singer is going to be making his hosting debut for the 55th annual CMA Awards in November, The Country Music Association and ABC announced on Monday.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” Luke said in a press release. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

“I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good,” The “American Idol” judge continued.

“And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group.”

Luke added, “I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

The 45-year-old is also nominated for Musical Event of the Year for the upcoming award show.

The 2021 CMA Awards will be airing Wednesday, November 10 on ABC.



