Luke Bryan Walks Niece Down The Aisle At Wedding After Death Of Her Parents

Luke Bryan was his niece’s father figure at her wedding this past weekend.

The country singer and his wife Caroline Bryan walked his niece Jordan Chesire down the aisle at her September 5th wedding in Nashville.

The 26-year-old is the daughter of Luke’s sister, Kelly, who died in 2007 and his brother-in-law, Ben Lee, died seven years later in 2014 of a heart attack.

Luke and his wife began caring for Jordan and her two siblings following Ben’s death and has always been there for them.

In video posted by the event planned, shows the “American Idol” judge wearing a tuxedo while holding Jordan’s arm as she walked to meet her groom before saying, “I do.” Luke even straightened her veil as they made their way down the aisle.

Caroline walked down the aisle with Luke’s two sons, Bo, 13, and Tate, 11.

Jordan and Luke even shared a special dance together to Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be In My Heart” underneath a thousands of lights and with huge flower arrangement hanging from the ceiling.

Sadly, losing his sister and brother-in-law isn’t the only tragedy to strike Luke’s family. His brother died in a car accident in 1996 when Luke was just 19.

Luke Bryan shared an inside look at his rise to fame in an IMDb TV documentary, “My Dirt Road Diary” and spoke to Access Hollywood about the project, “I think it’s always really really fun to show your fans and the world where you truly come from.”

The country superstar also shared some sentimental words about his friends Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani who recently tied the knot. “Even being around them and watching, it’s a special thing, I’m so happy for them. I think they went about it and went about their love and their path and journey in the right way. They just didn’t just fall in love and go rush off and get married.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!