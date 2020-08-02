Luke Combs Marries Fiancée Nicole Hocking In Intimate Ceremony: ‘Here’s To Forever’

Luke Combs is a married man!

The “Does To Me” singer said “I do” to his girlfriend of four years, Nicole Hocking, in an intimate ceremony on Aug. 1.

The morning after their special day, the newlyweds shared a pair of photos embracing as the sun peeked out behind clouds over the ocean. Nicole wore an off-the-shoulder gown, featuring a sheer corset with floral appliqué and a romantic skirt.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend,” Luke captioned his post. “I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever.”

Nicole wrote for hers: “Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!”

The bride also teased that more wedding photos were to come, writing, “So excited to share more of this day soon. Much love!”

Following the happy couple’s announcement, friends filled their Instagram comments with tons of love.

“SO SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!” Shawn Johnson wrote.

“Awwww congrats y’all!!!!” gushed Carly Pearce, who co-wrote a song with Luke – “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – that hit No. 1 on country airplay earlier this summer.

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz wrote to Nicole: “Congratulations! You look stunning! Cheers to a beautiful life together full of all the good stuff!”

Celebrity Weddings 2019: All The Stars Who Said ‘I Do’! View Gallery

Luke and Nicole enjoyed a two-year engagement before their wedding day. The lovebirds, who began dating in 2016, announced their plans to wed in autumn 2018 during a trip to Hawaii.

“She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” the country crooner wrote alongside a sweet vacation photo. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you @nicohocking I Love You! #Mahalo.”

“You’re stuck with me forever!! I love you so sooo much babe,” Nicole wrote alongside a matching photo.

A few days later, Nicole gave fans a close-up of her engagement ring, which she said she was always confident she wanted to be kept a surprise.

“I always said if I was to ever get married, I didn’t want to pick out the ring or go ring shopping,” she wrote in part. “I wanted it to be something that when he saw it, he knew that it was the one.. & boyyyyyy did he outdo himself. I never thought a ring could mean so much to me. I love you Luke Albert Combs, I’m going to marry the hell outta you.”

In the leadup to her big day, Nicole’s sister threw her a bachelorette weekend in her and Luke’s home state of Florida.