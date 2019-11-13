Were People Booing During Luke Combs Massive 2019 CMAs Win For Male Vocalist?!

Luke Combs took home two massive wins during the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, scooping up Male Vocalist Of The Year and Song Of The Year for “Beautiful Crazy,” which he wrote with Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford. Luke beat out a fierce competition for Male Vocalist of The Year, besting heavyweights Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

The pack of gents, who have all been honored throughout their illustrious careers, cheered on newcomer Luke as he took the stage.

Luke himself seemed as shocked as anyone, with his own fiancée, Nicole, mouthing “holy shit” as her main squeeze took the stage. The monumental moment though seemed to be marred – as Luke walked to the stage, the audience appeared to be booing. A Twitter debate erupted online with most fans agreeing that nobody was booing for Luke, instead they were shouting his name, which has the same vowel sound.

Luke definitely earned his massive win. “Beautiful Crazy” was just one of his many hits this year. He made history as the first artist to send his first five entries on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart to No. 1.

Luke told the audience during his speech that he loved country music, his fans and was grateful for the win.

Congrats, Luke!

