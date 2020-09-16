Luke Combs Wins ACM Album of the Year And Thanks His Wife For His Inspiration

Luke Combs picks up another big country music win!

The “Hurricane” singer, 30, snagged ACM Album of the Year for his work on his album, “What You See Is What You Get.”

Luke accepted the award from the Bluebird Café where he shared that it was a “place he always wanted to play” before he moved to Nashville.

Luke also took a moment to thank his wife, Nicole, who he wed in August and shared that she was a major inspiration for his album.

Luke won CMA Artist of the Year last year too, making him one of the biggest contenders in country music.

“You are the real deal man,” Keith Urban shared following Luke’s win.