Luke Combs Calls His Wedding The ‘Bright Spot’ Of His Year At ACM Awards

Luke Combs admitted that it’s been a rough year for so many people, but he’s got one special moment from 2020 that was a bright spot – his wedding.

Luke exchanged vows with his longtime love, Nicole Hocking, in a waterside ceremony in Florida in early August. And at the 55th annual ACM Awards on Wednesday, Luke shared how much the moment meant to him.

“I know it’s been a crazy year for everybody and there have been bright spots I’m sure for all of us. And one of the biggest bright spots in my entire life was getting married this year. I want to play you a song that I wrote for my wife before we were married. This is my new single called ‘Better Together,’” Luke shared.

The major country music icon then launched into a soulful rendition of his hit song!

The “Hurricane” singer, 30, had shared at the time of his wedding that he and his love were celebrating on their special day, but were looking forward to a ceremony next year.

“Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family (and) friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year,” his new bride shared.

Talk about a seriously bright spot and a fun tribute for his new bride!