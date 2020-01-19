Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce And More Late Stars Honored At The 2020 SAG Awards

Gone, but never forgotten.

Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and more late stars and members of the entertainment industry were honored at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The heartfelt tribute, which was presented by Sterling K. Brown, featured photos and videos of more than three dozen late stars, including the “Riverdale” star, who tragically died on March 4 at the age of 52, and the “Descendants” actor, who passed away after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy at the age of 20 back in July. “Young and the Restless” lead Kristoff St. John, who died after a battle with heart disease at age 52 on Feb. 3, was also recognized in the emotional montage.

“As screen actors, we are immensely fortunate to work in a medium capable of preserving our work well beyond our time on this Earth,” Sterling said. “Although their passing leaves an emptiness in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy, performances that will continue to captivate, entertain, and inspire us for generations to come.”

John Witherspoon, Robert Forster, Danny Aiello, Diahann Carroll, Tim Conway, Valerie Harper, Rutger Hauer, Shelley Morrison, and many other A-listers were also featured during the emotional tribute.

Earlier in the night, the ensemble cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dedicated their win of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series to Brian Tarantina, their late co-star who played Jackie, the emcee of The Gaslight comedy club.

“Obviously, this is a huge ensemble. We are so proud to be a part of it. This ensemble extends far beyond those you see on the stage. We are missing…one really important part, Brian,” Rachel Brosnahan said. “We had an amazing time with him last year. Thank you so much for this. This is dedicated to him.”

