Luke Perry’s Son Jack Returns To Pro Wrestling For The First Time Since His Dad’s Death

One month after the loss of his famous father, Jack Perry is returning to the ring.

The All Elite wrestler, who fights under the name Jungle Boy, shared a video of his first day back at work since his dad, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Luke Perry, died last month.

In the clip, which was taken during a wrestling showcase in Jersey City, N.J. this week, Jack emerged from behind a curtain to a crowd of cheering fans. The curly-haired athlete looked a bit somber at first, but he quickly engaged the audience, giving one supporter a fist bump and others high fives.

The video then cut to his first moments in the ring. As the room chanted “Jungle Boy” over and over, Jack looked to the sky and blew a kiss, a likely gesture to Luke.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever be ready, but I’m back,” the 21-year-old captioned the post. “Thanks for all the love and support.”

WATCH: Luke Perry’s Son Promises To Make Him Proud In Heartbreaking Tribute Post



Luke died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke the week prior. Along with Jack, the “Riverdale” star left behind an 18-year-old daughter named Sophie. The teen had been volunteering in Malawi prior to her father’s stroke and rushed home to be with him, arriving shortly before his passing.

Like her brother, Sophie reflected on her own return to work on Instagram this weekend.

“First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back, to finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left,” she wrote. “I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think. It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there’s a job to be done, and someone to make proud.”

WATCH: Luke Perry’s Daughter Is Missing Her Dad ‘A Little Extra’ & Shares A Sweet Pic

