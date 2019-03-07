KJ Apa Breaks His Silence On ‘Riverdale’ Dad Luke Perry’s Death

KJ Apa is mourning the loss of a beloved co-star and TV father figure.

Three days after the shocking death of “Riverdale” star Luke Perry, the New Zealand-born actor – who plays Luke’s onscreen son on the CW drama – broke his silence on Instagram.

KJ shared a photo of the 52-year-old smiling as he sat in a boat, his eyes fixed on the water ahead of him.

“Rest in Love bro,” the Archie Andrews portrayer captioned the picture.

Luke died on Monday surrounded by family, days after he suffered a stroke. News of his loss quickly rocked Hollywood, and many stars – including his “Riverdale” family – have ruminated on the impact he had on their lives on social media.

“I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set,” Camila Mendes wrote in part on Instagram on Thursday morning. “We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

“Rest in peace, Luke,” she continued. “Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.”

While stopping by Access Live, Cole Sprouse also reflected on the “Beverly Hills, 90210” icon’s purely positive legacy.

“A lot of people loved Luke,” he reflected. “He was one of those guys that I don’t think I’ve heard a single bad thing said about.”

