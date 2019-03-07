KJ Apa Breaks His Silence On ‘Riverdale’ Dad Luke Perry’s Death

KJ Apa is mourning the loss of a beloved co-star and TV father figure.
Three days after the shocking death of “Riverdale” star Luke Perry, the New Zealand-born actor – who plays Luke’s onscreen son on the CW drama – broke his silence on Instagram.
KJ shared a photo of the 52-year-old smiling as he sat in a boat, his eyes fixed on the water ahead of him.
“Rest in Love bro,” the Archie Andrews portrayer captioned the picture.
Luke died on Monday surrounded by family, days after he suffered a stroke. News of his loss quickly rocked Hollywood, and many stars – including his “Riverdale” family – have ruminated on the impact he had on their lives on social media.
“I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set,” Camila Mendes wrote in part on Instagram on Thursday morning. “We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him.”
“Rest in peace, Luke,” she continued. “Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.”
View this post on Instagram
he took care of us all. an authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. his presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. i will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. we lost a dear friend. my heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. rest in peace, luke. although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, i can still remember what it felt like. whenever i think of you, i will remember that feeling.
View this post on Instagram
Luke, I am so lucky to have known you & gotten so close to you these last 3 years. You were such a light in our lives; the most genuine & kind soul I will ever know. From day one of this show you were the most amazing mentor to me. Thank you for teaching me not only about this industry, but also about kindness and being a family and how to foster and nurture those important relationships… you were the absolute best at that. I love you Luke, you and those sweet forehead kisses will forever be missed. 💔
While stopping by Access Live, Cole Sprouse also reflected on the “Beverly Hills, 90210” icon’s purely positive legacy.
“A lot of people loved Luke,” he reflected. “He was one of those guys that I don’t think I’ve heard a single bad thing said about.”
WATCH: Cole Sprouse On His Moving Tribute To Luke Perry