Luke Perry’s Two Children Will Split His Entire Fortune Equally (Reports)

Luke Perry’s children have reportedly inherited his fortune and will split the assets equally, including a nearly $2 million home in the San Fernando Valley.

The “Riverdale” actor’s children, Jack, 22, and Sophie, 19, Perry were granted the house after it was transferred from a trust, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. There are currently no records indicating the home is up for sale.

Luke passed away on March 4th following a massive stroke. The beloved actor, who was also known for his role in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” was only 52 at the time of his death. He was surrounded by friends and family when he passed.

Luke’s son Jack recently shared footage from his last night with his father. Jack, a wrestler who goes by the name “Jungle Boy,” posted a video of his final match before his father’s untimely passing.

“The morning after this match was the worst of my life, but for a minute here with Rich, everything felt ok,” the athlete wrote.

Luke would have been 53 on October 11.