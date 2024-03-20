M. Emmet Walsh, ‘Knives Out’ & ‘Blade Runner’ Star, Dead At 88

Veteran actor M. Emmet Walsh, known for memorable roles in “Blade Runner,” “Knives Out” and more, has died. He was 88 years old.

Walsh’s longtime manager confirmed the sad news to multiple outlets including NBC News on Wednesday, sharing that the performer passed away the previous day at a hospital in St. Albans, Vermont. The cause of death is said to be cardiac arrest.

With more than 200 on-screen credits spanning six decades, Walsh was one of Hollywood’s most prolific supporting actors with notable work in “Fletch,” “Slap Shot,” “Ordinary People,” and more. His characters were often menacing, but he also portrayed Dermot Mulroney’s father in the Julia Roberts 1997 romcom classic “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

According to his IMDb page, Wash’s last role was opposite Whoopi Goldberg and Cam Gigandet in writer-director Mario Van Peebles’ “Outlaw Posse.” He also appeared in TV series including “The Righteous Gemstones” and “Sneaky Pete” in recent years.

He received the first Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead following his work in the Coen brothers’ “Blood Simple” in 1984, and he went on to star in the filmmakers’ follow-up cult classic “Raising Arizona.”

According to a press release obtained by Access Hollywood, Walsh is survived by niece Meagan Walsh, nephew Kevin Walsh and his grandnephews, Emmet and Elliot.