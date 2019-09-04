Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With His Death For Supplying ‘Counterfeit’ Pills

Federal prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the death of Mac Miller.

Access Hollywood can confirm the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Fusion Task Force arrested 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit on the morning of Sept. 4 on federal charges alleging that he sold counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl to the late rapper, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick. Pettit is expected to make his initial appearance in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Pettit allegedly delivered counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl (a dangerous synthethic opiod), cocaine and Xanax to McCormick two days before his death. The 26-year-old recording artist was found deceased in his home in Studio City, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2018.

McCormick’s manner of death was certified as an accident, although it was later determined that he died from an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl. Investigators believe he died after snorting the counterfeit oxycodone pills supplied by Pettit. If convicted, Pettit would face a statutory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

The rapper often spoke publicly about his struggles with depression and drug abuse prior to his death. “I had a drug problem for a long time,” he told Larry King in 2015. “It wasn’t just in music, but I definitely was going through a drug problem and I think it was more my state of mind. I was just pretty depressed.”

In a February 2016 documentary for Fader, he discussed the possibility of overdosing. “I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can’t even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool,” he said. “There’s no legendary romance, you don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”

