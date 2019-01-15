Mac Miller’s Parents To Attend Grammys (Report)

Mac Miller’s parents are expected to attend the Grammys on behalf of their late son, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

The rapper, who died on September 7, 2018, is up for Best Rap Album for “Swimming.”

Also nominated in the category are Cardi B for “Invasion of Privacy,” Nipsey Hussle for “Victory Lap,” Pusha T for “Daytona” and Travis Scott for “Astroworld.”

According to TMZ’s sources, Miller’s parents will accept the award if he wins.

Access has reached out to a rep at Miller’s label for comment.

The 2019 Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 10 on CBS.

On Tuesday, CBS and the Recording Academy announced that Alicia Keys will host the show.

Miller was discovered unresponsive in his home in Studio City, Calif., on September 7, 2018.

His death was due to “mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol),” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner previously said in a release.