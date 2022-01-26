Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged (Reports)

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are reportedly getting married!

Nine months after the sweet pair welcomed their first child together, Macaulay and Brenda are engaged, according to multiple reports.

The “Dollface” star seemingly confirmed the news when she was spotted rocking a diamond ring on her left hand while running errands in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: Brenda Song (L) and Macaulay Culkin attend the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast at the Barkar Hangar on Friday, September 7, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)

Macaulay and Brenda were first romantically linked back in 2017 after they met on the set of “Changeland” in Thailand. Four years later, Brenda gave birth to their son Dakota Song Culkin.

The two kept Brenda’s pregnancy out of the spotlight, but the “Home Alone” star’s rep confirmed the little one’s arrival in in April.

“We are overjoyed,” the new parents, who named their son after Macaulay late sister, said in a statement to Esquire at the time.

